March 28 at 12:00 A press conference will be held in the press center of the Izvestia Information Center to coincide with the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. Datsik VS Johnson”. The tournament will be held according to the rules of boxing.

Members:

Vyacheslav Datsik, Russian mixed martial arts fighter, participant in the main fight;

Kevin Johnson, American boxer, participant in the main fight;

Pavel Shulsky, Russian boxer, co-main fight participant

Danilo Suzart, Brazilian fighter, participant in the co-main battle;

Vladimir Khryunov, tournament promoter.

Tournament within the framework of the REN TV Fight Club. Super Series. Datsik VS Johnson” will be held on March 31 in Moscow. The REN TV channel will show the tournament live at 23:00 Moscow time.

