Saturday, June 3, 2023, 08:55



This week, the UCAM celebrated one of its most special graduations, that of its students from the ninth class of the UCAMPACITAS program, who received the University Title of Business Technician and Socio-Labor Activities from the Catholic University of Murcia in an emotional ceremony held at the Los Jerónimos Campus, in which they showed their spirit of improvement and their desire to join the labor market. Through UCAMPACITAS, young people with intellectual disabilities are trained for two years at the Catholic University of Murcia in academic, professional and personal skills, including a quarter of work practices in companies from different sectors. The UCAM launched this innovative project in 2012, at the initiative of its founder, José Luis Mendoza, with the aim of facilitating the labor insertion of these people, part of which the San Antonio University Foundation itself has incorporated over the years. these years to its workforce.