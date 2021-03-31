The decision of the regional PSOE of open a disciplinary file for the expulsion of former regional deputy Emilio Ivars has generated a strong reaction in the Murcia-East district grouping of the party, of which Ivars is general secretary. In a statement, this group, the largest in Murcia, criticizes the “humiliating treatment” given to Ivars and demands the immediate annulment of the “unfair” file opened. It also demands from the regional executive that any organic decision that affects that group be decided at all times by its membership.

«In an organization like ours, essential for the defense of the rights of the most disadvantaged people and in the fight for real equality in our Region and in our country, many people of the level of dedication, commitment, capacity and honesty are needed like comrade Emilio Ivars Ferrer, who is being treated so unfairly in an organization that needs him so much, ”the group emphasizes.

As THE TRUTH could know, the PSOE leadership accuses Ivars of allegedly leaking documentation to the press. The measure was adopted for allegedly accessing the party’s internal mail and obtaining documents that it would later have handed over to journalists.

The Ivars group maintains, however, that “the action that is being carried out causes a presumption of guilt without showing evidence or refuted facts.” Remember, at this point, that the PSOE “has always been characterized by its seriousness and guarantee of the rights of its militants.”

The Murcia-Este group makes clear, in its statement, “our absolute and total confidence in the ethical, upright and rigorous behavior” of Ivars. He also emphasizes that “he has always and at all times shown an impeccable behavior and of indisputable dedication to the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia and Spain from all the organic and institutional positions that he has held.”

“Working capacity”



In its writing, the group also underlines that “the capacity for political work, the performance in its organizational and institutional tasks and its political trajectory has been and is an example for any member of our organization.” In his opinion, “it has always been guided by collaborative work, the creation of work groups, the approach to responses to problems with a constructive spirit, pushing and helping to achieve the goal set.”