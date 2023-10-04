The Ivalo school threat | Two students under the age of 15 are suspected of threatening the school – the police quickly tracked them down

On Tuesday, two students from the school presented a threat to the school center Kaartee in Jodel.

Two a student under the age of 15 is suspected of Tuesday’s school threat in Ivalo, informs the Lapland police.

On Tuesday, before two o’clock in the afternoon, the police received information about a threat presented on the social media application Jodel, which was aimed at the school center Kaarte.

The police cordoned off the school and ensured the safety of students and staff.

After five evening, the police announced that the situation was over. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed at the school, and the situation did not pose a concrete danger to anyone.

Police says that he found out the perpetrators of the threat with his own information-gathering measures. According to the police, the suspects had no intention of carrying out their threat.

Two students are suspected of making an unfounded danger report. Children under the age of 15 are not criminally responsible, but they may be held liable for damages caused. The police caught up with them on Tuesday evening. The police continue to investigate the matter with the suspects, social authorities and the school, among other things.