The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has recognized the value of two coastal areas in the Region of Murcia for the conservation of sharks and rays: this Tuesday it declared ISRA areas —Important Shark and Ray Areas, for its acronym in English– the Seco de Palos (Cartagena) and the section between San Pedro del Pinatar and Calblanque. As LA VERDAD announced, a committee made up of 180 scientists had spent months evaluating more than a hundred proposals put forward by different countries bordering the Mediterranean, half of which have finally been accepted (65). Of the 23 that were formulated from Spain, only fourteen have been accepted, including the two located on the coast of the Autonomous Community.

The species of interest that justify the declaration of part of the regional coast as isra zones They are the guitar fish, the mantelina, the sea eagle, the stingray, the star ray and the lantern shark; these are the elasmobranchs for which there is sufficient scientific information, but in the waters of the Region up to 31 varieties of these cartilaginous fish breed, feed, gather or have a sporadic presence, such as blue sharks, makos, musoles, basking sharks, sharks pig, black, dogfish, scrapie and even the huge manta rays. Although it is not easy to see rays or sharks because they usually live in the open sea.

The merit of this scientific milestone belongs to a team made up of researchers from the universities of Murcia and Alicante-CIMAR, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) and Cartagena Research Oceanographic Institute (CORI). If the declaration of ISRA zones had not been achieved now, the next revision would have occurred within ten years, marine biologist María Pozo Montoro, a member of the Marine Ecology and Conservation Group of the UMU, warns this newspaper.

The declaration of an ISRA zone by the IUCN does not imply management obligations or specific conservation measures for the competent administrations, but it is a clear warning about the responsibility of each country to protect areas where vulnerable or endangered species are located. of extinction. And this is the case for almost all species of sharks and rays.

“We hope that this is the first step of many others. This recognition is very important because it will promote in-depth studies that will tell us if protection plans are necessary, or in what situation are the elasmobranchs identified on the coast of the Region of Murcia”, explains María Pozo.

As a most urgent measure, this expert on sharks who has worked in Norway, Miami, Sydney and the UN proposes as a most urgent measure the prospecting of the stretch of coastline affected by the Cala Reona outfall, in Cabo de Palos, where the last guitarfish survive of the western Mediterranean. She also believes it is relevant to involve the fishing sector to avoid or minimize accidental fishing of these species.

This research group, which also includes University of Alicante professor Francisca Giménez Casalduero, plans to contact the regional government to notify them of this official IUCN statement, “so that this recognition, which is so valuable to scientific and international level, do not stay on paper”, says María Pozo.

Citizen science has been crucial in demonstrating the value of the shallow area (from San Pedro to Calblanque, including the Cabo de Palos-Islas Hormigas Marine Reserve, Isla Grosa and the Farallón), as numerous divers, fishermen and bathers have sent quotes and photos “that have been fundamental in demonstrating its importance as a breeding and aggregation area for rays that have disappeared in other enclaves and are in critical danger of extinction, such as the guitarfish (‘Rhinobatos rhinobatos’), the mantelina (‘Gymnura altavela’), the sea eagle (‘Myliobatis aquila’) and the stingray (‘Dasyatis pastinaca’)”, adds the UMU researcher.

The deep zone (Seco de Palos and Pockmarks field) has been documented thanks to the information collected in different research projects such as the Medits and Camonmar campaigns of the Pleamar program, financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

María Pozo recalls that to continue improving knowledge of these species in the Region, anyone can report past or present sightings by sending photographs to the email [email protected] (specifying the place, date and time in which they were made). .

Before the ISRAs of the Mediterranean and Black Sea, those of the Pacific of Central and South America were declared, and in September they will be analyzed in the Indian Ocean. The delimitation of these spaces will be taken into account “when countries begin to apply their commitment to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030, under the Kunming-Montreal Global Framework for Biodiversity”, indicates the IUCN.