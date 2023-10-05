The Piedmont Region hosted in Turin from 30 September to 3 October the second edition of “L’Italia delle Regioni”, the national festival of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces with the presence of Sergio Mattarella on the opening day on 2 October President of the Italian Republic which involved the Government, the presidents and regional councilors, the stakeholders of national and international importance.

On the following day of October 3rd, another institutional participation was that of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, at the Carignano Theater with the exchange of deliveries between Piedmont and Puglia, which will organize the third edition of the event next year in Bari, the Prime Minister Turin honored with the memory of Camillo Cavour, the first president of the Council of Ministers of united Italy. Alberto Cirio president of the Piedmont Region.

“We wanted to dedicate this event to all those who live here but have come from other parts of Italy to work: the economic but also cultural success of Piedmont is also due to them thanks to those identities that we do not want to be lost. Then the places: we wanted to remember the places where the history of Italy was made, starting with the Subalpine Parliament. This is the pride with which we welcome you to celebrate our homeland and reaffirm those founding values ​​that must push us every day to do the best for our communities” he has declared. “This is a festival dedicated to people: even today over a third of Turin’s citizens were born in other regions of Italy, and we as Piedmont want to thank those who moved here in search of work“.

Among the novelties of the 2023 edition was the Village of the Regions which from Saturday 30 September, Sunday 1 and Monday 2 October in Piazza Castello was set up with promotional stands arranged in such a way as to evoke the geographical shape of Italy which were visited by over 10,000 people.

