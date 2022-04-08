The 9-6 extra-end victory against Norway was decisive. Tonight at 4 Italian the Azzurri challenge the US for third place in the standings
Another big blow for Italy of curling at the World Cup. The golden season of blue curling continues. After the Olympic success in the mixed doubles for Mosaner and Constantini, this time it is the men’s national team that makes history: in Las Vegas Italy hits the qualification for the playoffs of the world championship for the first time and, moreover, with a round of advance. The 9-6 extra-end victory against Norway was decisive. Tonight at 4 (19 local time) the Azzurri challenge the United States to win third place in the standings. And if Sweden, at the moment in front of our national team, were to lose the last match with Norway, Retornaz and his teammates could even, beating the United States at the same time, close second in the standings by flying directly to the semifinals.
Seven wins
Italy – on the ice with Joel Retornaz (Fiamme Oro), Sebastiano Arman (Aeronautica Militare), Simone Gonin (Aeronautica Militare) and Amos Mosaner (Aeronautica Militare) – with the success over Norway rises to 7 victories (highest number ever as in the 2019 and 2021 editions) and now he can continue to dream: secured a place among the 6 best nations in the world, against the Americans of the skip Dropkin the national team of coach Claudio Pescia must try to secure the third position for a better crossing then in the playoff round.
April 8, 2022 (change April 8, 2022 | 23:10)
