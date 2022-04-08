Another big blow for Italy of curling at the World Cup. The golden season of blue curling continues. After the Olympic success in the mixed doubles for Mosaner and Constantini, this time it is the men’s national team that makes history: in Las Vegas Italy hits the qualification for the playoffs of the world championship for the first time and, moreover, with a round of advance. The 9-6 extra-end victory against Norway was decisive. Tonight at 4 (19 local time) the Azzurri challenge the United States to win third place in the standings. And if Sweden, at the moment in front of our national team, were to lose the last match with Norway, Retornaz and his teammates could even, beating the United States at the same time, close second in the standings by flying directly to the semifinals.