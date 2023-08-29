Alive, still alive and waiting to know the names of the next two struggles (and with how many points in the standings) between Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan to enter the top eight in the world: Italy, taming the hot spirits of the Philippines (83-90), finds a lot of useful things, climbs over (from second in group A) in the next grouping and achieves the minimum goal of one seat in one of the four Pre-Olympic tournaments of six that next summer will offer the last places for Paris 2024. In the band of nine elements (out of 12) rotated by Pozzecco, conductor of an orchestra with the three-point instrument finally tuned, the violins of Fontecchio (18 points), Tonut (13) and Spissu (13) with 8 assists, supported by the solfeggios of Melli (10), Pajola (heroic with 11son of three triples in the third quarter and free throws by safety) e Hedgehogs (14).

With no other Angolan help against the Dominican Republic (victorious 75-67), made impossible by 13 free throw errors by the Africans, Italy plays with the Philippines in second place, moving on to the next group with chances to go ahead and even a little face. Despite a start inaugurated by two triples scored by Spissu and Melli, by Tonut who attacks the iron and by the good will of Polonara, however, the Philippines always remain attacked.

Clarkson, Pogoy and Ramos hold on and even overtake (18-15 in the 7th minute), Fontecchio signs the momentary hook that Abando and Fajardo cancel (23-20). The show of Filipino impossible baskets takes a break in the second quarter, after the triple by Ravena: Ricci and Datome they inaugurate a small escape, undertaken also thanks to Polonara in Melli, which first leads to a double-digit advantage (+11), packaged by the Fontecchio-Tonut company. The heavy shooting weapon, activated before the interval also by Spissu and Tonut, has been reactivated to acceptable levels, it is also easier for Italy to manage Clarkson’s outbursts, which have become with the passing of the minutes and the coming out of bounds of his teammates the absolute source and sole terminal of every Philippine offensive plot.

Italy also holds up in the third quarter, propelled by three heavy baskets from the providential Pajola (60-73 in the 30th minute). Just shoot with normal percentages (, hold up a minimum in defense and Clarkson and Ramos are no longer scary: on Ricci’s two triples (71-88 in the 37th minute, before the fifth foul), despite the chronic final worries, the Italian mothers can Throw away the pasta Fontecchio and his companions have even more to say in Manila: if they aren’t important words, there’s always the Pre-Olympic lifeboat in a year’s time.