Surveys, Italians for “presidentialism”. But Meloni accelerates on the “premiere”

Georgie Melons insists on “premiere”. The government has decided to accelerate and today will not limit itself to launching the final text of the maneuver but in the afternoon he will also take care of constitutional reforms. The announcement – we read in Repubblica – was made by the Prime Minister herself: “We have a historic responsibility on our shoulders, to consolidate the democracy of alternation and finally accompany Italy, with the constitutional reform that this government intends to carry forward, in the Third Republic“. The meeting is scheduled after the morning Council of Ministers. “The objective is to introduce the direct election of the prime ministerrespect the prerogatives of the President of the Republic and find the right parliamentary counterweights”, says Maurizio Wolves, head of We Moderates. How to put all these needs together? The draft is made up of a few points, which in terms of objectives should not make the technicians raise their eyebrows Quirinale nor have a negative impact on citizens who will participate in a possible referendum. But in the meantime, among Italians the desire to choose the President of the Republic. A Demos survey certifies two aspects, on the one hand it increases trust in President Mattarella and the importance of his role in the political balance.

Read also: Brandizzo massacre, a new video changes everything. Workers warned of the danger

Read also: Policeman clocked out in his underwear. Now he will get his job back and his back pay

The current head of state – continues Repubblica – conquers two out of three Italians and is considered a guarantee. The other aspect concerns the growing desire for citizens to choose the Head of State. Also for this reason, in public opinion, “personalization” translates into the request for a modified electoral system. Well played from direct election. Considered the “best of all possible ways” to choose the President of the Republic by a clear, but not overwhelming, majority of Italians: 57%. However, President Sergio Mattarella has established and constitutes a warranty faced with the risk that presidential trust translates into “de facto presidentialism”. But the direct election of the prime minister, which the majority is discussing these days, it could favor new forms of presidentialism.

Subscribe to the newsletter

