Yes to Ursula's encore leadership of the European Commission by a not large majority. And between the parties…





55.9% of Italians are in favor of Ursula von der Leyen's second mandate to the presidency of the European Commission. 44.1% of those interviewed were against it. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Thinking about the Russia-Ukraine war, as many as 36.7% of Italians believe that Kiev and Moscow should resolve the situation independently. Only 30.1% of the sample thinks that Western countries should continue to send weapons to Ukraine. As many as 20.5% of those interviewed ask that Zelensky cede part of the territory to Russia to achieve peace. Only 12.7% of Italians ask for direct NATO intervention.

Between partiesin voting intentions, Fratelli d'Italia is stable at 29%. Lega and Forza Italia rise slightly. The Democratic Party returns below 20% and the M5S drops to 15.6%. Alleanza Verdi Sinistra above the 4% threshold expected for the European elections, Action at 4% and Italia Viva below the threshold.