G7 in Puglia and Peace Conference in Switzerland: for the Italians they were two flops

The Italians two important international events that took place in. failed mid June. It’s about the G7 organized by Prime Minister Meloni in Borgo Egnazia in Puglia and of peace conference in Ukraine held in Swiss.

Two summits that were highly anticipated for various reasons but which according to public opinion they didn’t help to change things. For 44% of those interviewed by SWG, for example, the G7 was not effective. 19% consider it not very effective, but 25% even worsen their opinion in “not effective at all“. Only 13% consider the G7 in Puglia “very effective”. For one Italian in three, even the G7 it does not represent the democratic Western world17% believe it isolates Western countries from other large countries such as China, India and Russia and another 17% say it is oriented to defend the interests of the rich.





From the appointment in Swiss for the peace conference in Ukraine, the Italians mainly got the feeling of strong divisionsmore than unity of intent, and of a incomplete meeting along the way of the absence of two of the main actors. But in part – from the SWG survey – also emerges confirmation of the widespread support enjoyed by the Ukrainians on the international scene. Although some proposals for negotiation were put forward, however, the end of the conflict it is not considered any closer than before. For 55% of those interviewed, the conference highlighted the strong divisions between different countries. For 43% it was useless due to the lack of Russians and Chinese. For 59% of Italians, peace in Ukraine stays very far away.