One step away from the big deal. Mocked again at the end of the match, Andrea Soncin’s Italy saw the victory fade away in the 96th minute on the field of a Sweden held at bay until just a stone’s throw from the finish line. The final 1-1 in Malmo was scored by Linda Ricent (Juventus defender) with a header, taking advantage of the house specialty, those dead balls that did us so badly at the World Cup. It remains a positive result, but it’s a real shame. Because victory seemed truly within reach, after Valentina Giacinti’s lead in the 57th minute following an excellent lead from Manuela Giugliano. A goal that rewarded the choice to include the two Roma players among the starters, in a more proactive set-up (return to the fluid 4-4-2) compared to the one seen in Salerno against Spain. Until the 90th minute, Italy managed to suffer very little, both before and after the 0-1 blaze: Giacinti, with her 24th goal for the national team, was very good at reading the space, pushing through a defense that wasn’t at its best against the depth attack.