Cecchetto was also the voice actor for Kyle Katarn in Star Wars: Dark Forces and numerous movie characters.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 25, 2022, 01:07 4 comments

Renato Cecchetto, famous Italian voice actor, has died after fighting 10 days in the hospital against a serious car accident. Despite having numerous roles in the film industry, Cecchetto also brought his vast experience in video games, being manny skull, protagonist of the game Grim Fandango, one of its most recognized characters.

The actor also played various characters from the world of cinemaThe news was shared by LucasArts on social networks, a studio with whom the actor had a lot of contact, because in addition to Grim Fandango, Cecchetto also lent his voice to bring to life Kyle Katarn, recognized character from the Star Wars saga, who debuted in the video game Dark Forces. In addition, the actor was also the voice of charlie sidjan in Hitman 2: Silent Assassin.

As for the world of movie theater, Cecchetto had several interpretations that went down in history, being the actor chosen to be the voice of the very Shrek, and participating in several well-known films, such as Toy Story (Hamm), Monsters, Inc. (Yeti), Cars (Mack), Finding Dory (Bill), and more.

Grim Fandango debuted on PC in 1998, and has been a game ever since. highly recognized which is still appreciated in the industry today, as proven by the Double Fine studio with the remaster announced in 2014 and released the following year. The director of said project, Tim Shaffer, declared to be interested in remastering even more LucasArts classics after working with Manny Calavera and company.

More about: LucasArts and Grim Fandango.