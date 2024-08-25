During the latest edition of Gamescom, one of the most significant events in the global video game scene, Italy has once again demonstrated its ability to innovate and compete on an international stage. To testify the importance of this event for the Italian video game industry, Thalita Malagò, general director of IIDEA, shared with Adnkronos reflections and results achieved thanks to the synergy between Agenzia ICE and IIDEA.

“Also this year, thanks to the collaboration between Agenzia ICE and IIDEA, there was an Italian stand at Gamescom, the main international fair dedicated to the video game sector that takes place in August in Cologne. United under the Games in Italy brand, 21 video game development studios had the opportunity to meet 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries around the world to present their projects and network. The Italian stand, present in the business area of ​​the event since 2015, was animated during the 3 days of work by 1:1 meetings between the Italian development studios present and potential international partners and investors.“, said Thalita Malagò.

“On Wednesday, a delegation of 25 representatives of the European institutions, coordinated by the European federation Video Games Europe, visited the Italian collective to learn about the Italian video game industry, its needs and future growth prospects. It was an important opportunity for discussion to show good practices at a national level, the talent and creativity that our country is capable of bringing to the international panorama of the video game industry.





Thanks to the support of Agenzia ICE, we have worked on the creation of an important showcase for Made in Italy productions that we hope can contribute to the growth and consolidation of Italy’s presence on the international scene.. Now, always with the support of ICE Agency, we are preparing a new mission that will lead us to participate for the first time with an Italian delegation at the Tokyo Game Show at the end of September.”