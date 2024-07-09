It has arrived the first italian trailer of Gladiator 2the film directed by Ridley Scott that will be released in theaters on November 14, a good twenty-four years after the first, iconic chapter of the saga with Russel Crow.

In this case, the witness is received Paul Mescalwho in the film plays the role of Lucio, son of Lucilla and an indomitable warrior who finds himself forced to fight in the Colosseum arena. Also against Pedro Pascal, among other things star of the television series The Last of Us.

The character of Mescal is the symbol of freedom and hope that does not vanish under the iron fist of the ruthless emperors who reign over Rome, trying to establish a climate of terror that no one can oppose.