It has arrived the first italian trailer of Gladiator 2the film directed by Ridley Scott that will be released in theaters on November 14, a good twenty-four years after the first, iconic chapter of the saga with Russel Crow.
In this case, the witness is received Paul Mescalwho in the film plays the role of Lucio, son of Lucilla and an indomitable warrior who finds himself forced to fight in the Colosseum arena. Also against Pedro Pascal, among other things star of the television series The Last of Us.
The character of Mescal is the symbol of freedom and hope that does not vanish under the iron fist of the ruthless emperors who reign over Rome, trying to establish a climate of terror that no one can oppose.
A sequel worthy of the original?
Strong of a cast of great depthwhich in addition to the already mentioned Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal sees the presence of Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and Djimon Hounsou, Gladiator 2 is set to be a decidedly ambitious sequel, given the aura surrounding the original.
In these cases it is really complicated to bring a film to the theaters that does not disappoint expectations, but with Ridley Scott directs again we imagine that the chances are not slim and therefore we look to November 14th with great curiosity.
We will therefore find out if the character of Lucio, in whose veins flows the blood of Massimo, will be able to bear on his shoulders the weight of a story that we hope will not limit itself to mimicking that of The Gladiator and will instead be capable of finding new ideas.
Video game enthusiasts, in all of this, see inevitable references to the classic Shadow of Rome: theirs too is a hope that does not give up, and who knows, maybe Capcom will finally decide to make this much-desired remake.
