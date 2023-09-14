Head of GIM Unimpresa Torrembini: tire manufacturer Pirelli continues to work in the Russian Federation

The President of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs (GIM Unimpresa) in the Russian Federation, Vittorio Torrembini, commented on the possible departure of the Italian company Pirelli from Russia. This is what he’s talking about told “Izvestia”.

According to the head of GIM Unimpresa, the tire manufacturer continues to operate in the Russian market. “They have stopped investing in future projects, but the company still continues to operate,” he said.

Torrembini also noted that a “witch hunt” was launched in the West against Italian companies operating in Russia. In this regard, many companies “keep silent and try to hide.” The President of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs also expressed hope that the current situation “must end sooner or later.”

In March 2022, Pirelli announced the suspension of investments and restrictions on the operation of enterprises in Russia against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.