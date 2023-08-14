Before dawn, the girls gathered next to the naval base in Naples, where the popular Italian TV show is filmed. “Mare Fuori”.

“We want to show them all our love,” said Federica Montuori, 16, who with her fellow fans unfurled white sheets with messages expressing how the lead actors, who play star-crossed lovers — and gangsters — in a youth prison, “belong to our hearts”.

Other fans have jumped off the docks and swam to the back of the set, irritating the guards. Their screams have ruined takes.

“We had to stop shooting,” said Ivan Silvestrini, the director. “It’s pretty unbearable, but what can you do?”

Italy has fallen at the feet of “Mare Fuori” or “The Sea Beyond”, a crude melodrama, but always soap operaabout the inmates of a mixed juvenile detention center who spend their time stealing kisses, when they’re not stabbing each other.

Entering its fourth season, the show is a hit on Italian television and a fixture on Netflix Italy’s list of most-watched series.

The series tells the stories of good-looking criminals in a fictional youth center modeled on the real one — where the sexes are separated — on an island off the coast of Naples. Most of the characters are ruffians from competing Naples mafia families. The cast, mostly unknown, allows to keep the budget low.

The producers promote the show as a dialect-heavy portrait of real Naples with a message of redemption. But the show has also highlighted Italy’s infatuation with sensual young adult programming.

“We have realized that these stories of young lovers are very popular with people,” said Roberto Sessa, one of the producers of the program. “We are a romantic country.”

The plot revolves around Carmine Di Salvo, the reluctant and apparently quiet scion of a crime family who only wants to be a hairdresser, but ends up behind bars after cutting a would-be rapist of his girlfriend’s neck with scissors. Imprisoned, he finds a nemesis in Ciro, the prince of the rival crime family, who ends up trying to kill Carmine and his cellmate, a pianist, but ends up getting stabbed with a screwdriver.

Things really took off in season three, this year, when Rosa Ricci, the sister of the late Ciro, shoots a guy to go to jail so she can settle a score with Carmine. In classic Montague and Capulet fashion, she falls in love with Carmine.

A black van carrying 19-year-old María Esposito, who plays Rosa, arrived at the scene. The actress blew kisses from the inside, unleashing a madness among the fans. It wasn’t easy being the face of Naples, Esposito said. “I am walking the streets with my face adorning cushions. It’s a bit creepy.”

Rossella Aprea, the costume designer, said that since there was no uniform in a real Italian youth prison, she could use her imagination. From a rack dedicated to Rosa, she took a tiny leotard decorated with dragons.

“A lot of super tight black crop tops,” she said. “Skin, skin, skin.”

Jason Horowitz

The New York Times