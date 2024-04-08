The Italian team that would sign Israel Reyes

After his first semester under the orders of André Jardinethe Mexican defender Israel Kings He lost ground at Club América, it was even thought that he was not liked by the coach and would be destined to leave the team in the future, however, things have changed during Clausura 2024, the multifunctional center back has returned to activity usual and has also begun to be used as a right back.
The player managed to solve the problems in that position and earned the trust of the coaching staff, which is why he has had a great performance and this semester he has played 15 games between Liga MX and Concachampions, which has generated interest from Europe. and it is said that AS Roma of Serie A would be following in his footsteps according to information from the journalist Ekrem Konur.
The historic Calcio club would have the azulcrema element among its options, so they are monitoring its progress, as it has done things very well this semester.
In this way, one more Águilas player is linked abroad, so the Mexico City team could have a summer with many movements in its squad.
It is worth mentioning that Israel Kings He began to play as a right back, after this semester Miguel Layun will retire and Kevin Alvarez He had complications from his pubalgia injury that kept him from being active for several weeks, so the red and black youth squad took advantage of the opportunities and it has resulted in a very good discovery for the coaching staff who had no options on that wing.
#Italian #team #sign #Israel #Reyes