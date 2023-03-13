Rome – The Assembly of the Serie A Football League has decided to change the format of the Italian Super Cup with the new formula a Final Four.

Starting from the 2024 edition it will be a four teamswith the two Italian Cup finalists and the top two in the championship.

However, the format is free and could change in the next three editions.

The Assembly also awarded four of the next six editions to Saudi Arabia. “The offer for Saudi Arabia has been accepted and as early as next year there will be a four-team edition based on the Spanish model,” said the president of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini.