TOKYO (Reuters) – Italy’s Lamont Marcel Jacobs, a two-time gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Thursday he had never, and never will, take any performance-enhancing substances, noting that he ended his season early in 2021 due to fatigue.

The 27-year-old Texas-born Jacobs became the first Italian to win the 100 meters at the Olympics last August, setting a European record of 9.80 seconds in the final.

He also played a part in winning the 4x100m relay to complete a stunning double.

The great development in the level of the former long jumper led some media to question his integrity and talk about the possibility of doping, but Jacobs said that his success was achieved through his personal effort.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Jacobs responded to a question about his use of any performance-enhancing substances, saying: “Of course not, it has not and will not happen.”

He added, “People think that they can say what they like about you without understanding that these things hurt you. The negative things that people say hurt me because they raise doubts about my successes. The victories that I achieved came as a result of hard work and great effort that I made that no one saw and moments of joy and sadness. injuries and other challenges.

Jacobs will return to the official competitions in Berlin next February, where he has not competed since the Olympics.

The Italian runner explained the reason for his long absence from competitions.

He said: “For the average viewer, he watched me win the Olympics, but he had no idea what season I was in before it. Renew my activity. I never lost my desire to compete.”