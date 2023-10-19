Technology and nanosatellites on display at the stand of the Italian Space Agency present at the 2023 edition of the Maker Faire Rome, the innovation fair starting from 20 to 22 October at Fiera di Roma. The event, promoted and organized by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, under license and with the collaboration of Make Community LLC, will occupy the entire weekend in the agendas of technology enthusiasts, digital natives, schools, universities and curious people of all ages ready to do a leap into the future. ASI will participate in the event with its own stand focused on the Alcor program, dedicated to nanosatellites, with a special guest: the Engineering Model Astrobio cubesat. The exhibition and demonstration model is made available by the Sapienza School of Aerospace Engineering (SIA) which will participate in the event jointly with ASI, and together with its staff, will offer support to manage the assembly and disassembly tests and software simulations. The spirit of the event, now in its eleventh edition, is to spread the culture of innovation in a practical and engaging way, through a virtuous connection with the innovators, creatives, startups, universities and research institutes present through a rich program of exhibitions, talks, workshops and training activities.