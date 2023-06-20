Bathing waters 2022: 89.6% of Italian lidos are “excellent” while only 1.5% are of modest quality and are found mainly in the South

Good news comes from the new annual report on bathing waters 2022 accomplished fromEuropean Environment Agency in collaboration with the EU Commission. Most European lidos meet the strictest quality standards imposed by Brussels with a grade of “excellent”.

Among the best we have Cyprus, Austria, Greece And Croatia, with a score of “excellent” for 95% of the bathing waters. In Malta, Bulgaria, Romania, Solvenia and Luxembourg, on the other hand, all waters have achieved at least the minimum standard of “sufficient quality”. At European level, the quality of water in coastal sites, which represent two thirds of bathing areas, is generally better than that of rivers and lakes in inland areas (88.9% with an “excellent” rating against 79.3% ).

