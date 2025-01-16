New closure in the Catalan paper industry. If in the summer Iberboard Mill declared bankruptcy and finally closed the shutters when it did not find investors, now RDM Group (Reno de Medici) has announced the closure of its factory in Castellbisbal (Barcelona)with the dismissal of 231 employees. The company justifies the decision due to the difficult market conditions, with declining demand and rising costs.

The company explains that it has been forced to take this path “by difficult market conditions, including a drop in consumption, inflationary pressures in Europe and a challenging geopolitical context exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

The company admits that the stocks of product in warehouses, which has led to very low factory activity. “In Iberia, demand has decreased greatly and this context particularly impacts the Castellbisbal factory,” he adds.

RDM Group, however, will not completely cease its production in Spain. It will maintain the Paprinsa factory in Mollerussa (Lleida)from where it will supply the Iberian market. “It has better flexibility options, which strengthens the company’s competitiveness and better adapts to the present and future dynamics of the sector,” he justifies.

In addition to the Lleida facility, the Italian group has three factories in Italy, two in the Netherlands and one in France, Germany and Sweden, which will continue to operate.

Another closure in the Catalan paper

The closure of the RDMGroup plant in Castellbisbal is one more chapter in the problems of the Catalan paper industry. In summer, for example, Iberboard Mill – owned by the Grífols family and other directors of the pharmaceutical company – declared bankruptcy. Due to the lack of interested parties, in October it entered the liquidation phase.

Another case is that of J Vilaseca, with more than 300 years of history, who carried out a tough restructuring with the opposition of the banks and is now fighting with the entities over their debts.