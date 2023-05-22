Reuters quoted a source that it said was closely related to the matter, that the Public Prosecutor for Football in Italy requested a deduction of 11 points from Juventus’ balance in the Italian Premier League, in a new decision in the club’s transfer case.

Three rounds before the end of the season, this penalty will cause Juventus to exit the qualifying centers for European competitions next season.

Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points before they face Empoli on Monday.