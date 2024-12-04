The Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office (Italy), after filing charges against Francesco Arcurithe ex-partner of Juana Rivasfor mistreating their youngest son, has described the delay that is occurring in the case as “inadmissible.”

In his writing, the attorney general of Cagliari, Luigi Patronaggiopoint an excessive delay in the processing of the case against Arcuri and adds that “in case of increased protection against delays”, reserves the right to take any useful measures to expedite it.

According to his lawyers, Juana Rivas has also repeatedly demanded that the case be expedited. Rivas has asked that measures be adopted to guarantee the protection of his youngest son, 10 years old, and has reported the delay “to the Italian authorities.” Rivas’s legal team has also requested that, “immediately”, measures be adopted to guarantee the effective protection of the minor, to which they have added the dissemination of a video of the ex-couple’s eldest son in which he points out that his brother is in danger by staying with his father.

The indictment of the Italian Prosecutor’s Office, dated November 14, accuses Arcuri of subjugating the two children that he had in common with Juana Rivas on a regular basis: “physical violence, humiliation, insults and threats”.

Last March, the Italian Supreme Court annulled the ruling of the Cagliari Court of Appeal by which the two children of the former couple formed by Arcuri and Rivas were separated and ordered the civil trial to be repeated.

Since that ruling, the youngest son lives with his father in Italy, while the oldest, who is already 18 years oldremains definitively with his mother in Spain.

Juana Rivas was sentenced to five years in prison for two crimes of child abductionalthough the Supreme Court of Spain partially upheld the appeal of this Maracena resident and reduced her sentence by half considering that, although there were two minors stolen, she committed a single crime.

The events took place in the summer of 2017, when Rivas was missing for a month with his children to not hand them over to their father with the argument of protecting them from Arcuri, who in 2009 was convicted of injuring her and whom she again reported for mistreatment in 2016.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court granted a partial pardon to Juana Rivas, which commuted her final sentence to 180 days of work for the benefit of the community and the obligation to take a positive parenting course, a grace measure that did not eliminate her criminal record. Italian justice.