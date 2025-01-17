The Italian Prosecutor’s Office asks that Juana Rivas’s youngest son stay with her in Spain

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office considers that Daniel, Juana Rivas’s youngest son, should stay with her in Spain, according to the Grenadine’s defense. This is the second time that the Italian Public Prosecutor’s Office has endorsed Rivas’s demands, after proceedings were initiated at the end of last year after alleging mistreatment by the father, Francesco Arcuri, of the child, who is currently in Granada with to his mother, after having traveled to spend Christmas.

That is the thesis that the Prosecutor’s Office has defended in the hearing on Daniel’s custody that was held this Friday in the Court of Cagliari (Italy) and that maintains the criteria expressed in the order by which the investigation was opened against Arcuri for mistreatment. Although the hearing has already taken place to determine who should have custody of the child and the Prosecutor’s Office supports that Juana is the one with him in Spain, the final decision will not be public for a few days.

Rivas’ lawyers recall that this trial for Daniel’s custody is being held after the previous one granted exclusive custody to Arcuri. On that occasion, Juana’s lawyers appealed the decision and the Supreme Court of Italy was the one that ordered the deliberations to be repeated. According to Rivas’s defense, it has been repeated because the previous trial was “riddled with irregularities.”

In any case, despite what the Cagliari Court may decide, Daniel will remain with his mother in Spain thanks to the precautionary measure adopted for the delivery of the minor to his father by a court on duty on January 7. In fact, the child celebrated his birthday in Granada and, as explained by Juana Rivas’s entourage, he has already been enrolled in school.

“Since we achieved the annulment of the previous sentence in the Supreme Court of Justice (equivalent to our Supreme Court), the Italian Prosecutor’s Office has been supporting our requests, but today was key: the Italian Public Ministry also agrees on “that Daniel should stay in Spain,” says the defense of Granada. In any case, according to the Ideal newspaperRIvas has also been reported by Arcuri again for child abduction, as already happened in 2017 when she fled Italy for more than a year alleging that she and her children were in “danger of death.” The difference is that, on this occasion, the complaint was filed in Italy and not in Spain.

The complex judicial journey

While waiting for the final ruling on Daniel’s custody to be known, Juana Rivas lives with this decision of the Italian Prosecutor’s Office yet another chapter in a long judicial journey, which in the last month has been especially intense. Since the child flew to Spain to spend Christmas with his Granada family, several written complaints have been filed in which Rivas’s defense alleges that the minor has been coerced and threatened, while Juana has received almost a hundreds of missed calls by Arcuri. Reason why he has also reported him.

Due to fear of reprisals, Juana Rivas and her children have spent the holidays outside their usual home and have suspended family gatherings, according to the lawyers. To prevent Daniel from having to return to Italy due to the “fear” he claims to have of his father, Rivas’s defense presented several briefs before the Court of Violence against Women 2 that were filed or referred to other instances as they were not considered competent in the matter because it concerns events that occurred in Italy or about which the titular magistrate does not see sufficient evidence of a crime.

For this reason, Juana’s lawyers have asked that the magistrate and her substitute be removed from the case for not appreciating the violence allegedly exercised against Daniel and right now it is the Provincial Court of Granada that has the last word on the child’s future in Spain. At the moment, the precautionary measure that prevents him from having to return to Italy with his father remains in force.