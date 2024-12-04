The Italian Prosecutor’s Office accuses Juana Rivas’ ex-husband of mistreating their children

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office concluded on November 14, after an investigation, that Francesco Arcuri, ex-husband of Juana Rivas, mistreated his children and that therefore he cannot have parental authority over the child, who is still a minor. According to Rivas’s defense, the public prosecution is asking for seven years in prison for this reason from the father of the children whom, the Italian Prosecutor’s Office claims, he “habitually subjected to physical violence, humiliation, insults and threats.”

Juana Rivas was sentenced to prison for the abduction of her two minor children in the summer of 2017, and was later partially pardoned by the Spanish Government.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the legal representation of Rivas, carried out by the lawyers Carlos Aránguez, Juan de Dios Ramírez and Francisca Granados, has stated that on November 14, after the corresponding criminal procedure, the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office responsible for the investigation of the proceedings against Arcuri “has concluded the investigations and has formally presented a written indictment against Francesco Arcuri”, former partner of Rivas and father of their children, for alleged mistreatment of his children Gabriel and Daniel Arcuri Rivas, “habitually subjecting them to physical violence, humiliation, insults and threats,” according to the lawyers.

The lawyers state that Daniel, a minor, “continues to be obliged to live in Carloforte with his father Francesco Arcuri, because” the Cassation ruling has not been executed, nor has any precautionary measure been adopted for his protection; while Gabriel, who is now 18 years old, “asks for help from the Cagliari Prosecutor General’s Office and categorically expresses that his father is not capable of controlling his impulsiveness and anger,” seeing his brother “in great danger,” according to a message wielded by the representation of the mother.

“This legal team wants to express its utmost concern about the fact that a minor is forced to continue living with his father after the existence of a criminal process opened for mistreating him and, in whose investigation, it has been concluded that there is more than sufficient to charge said father and therefore proceed to open a criminal trial against him,” the lawyers point out.