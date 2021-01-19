The Italian Prime Minister faces a vote of confidence in the Senate

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s political future is at stake as he faces a vote of confidence in the Senate on Tuesday.

Having survived a similar vote in the House of Representatives on Monday, the 56-year-old prime minister faces a critical test in the Senate because Conte’s position there is much weaker than his position in the House.

If he does not survive the vote of confidence, his administration may be forced to relinquish power.

On Wednesday, the “Italia Fifa” party led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi left the Conte alliance, plunging the government into turmoil.

Since then Conte has sought a new majority in Parliament, for example through dissidents and with the help of other small parties.