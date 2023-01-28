Libya is the third country in North Africa that Prime Minister Georgia Meloni visited during the past two weeks, as she seeks to secure new supplies of natural gas to replace Russian energy, amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine, and she has previously visited Tunisia and Algeria.

Meloni’s office said that her plane landed at Mitiga Airport, the only operating airport in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, amid strict security measures, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Interior Minister Matteo Biantidossi.

Meloni was received at the airport by Najla al-Mangoush, the foreign minister of the Tripoli government.

During her visit, the Italian state energy company, Eni, is expected to sign an $8 billion deal to develop two Libyan gas fields to pump 850 million cubic feet per day, Farhat Ben Gudara, head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, said in televised remarks.

The Italian company has continued to operate in Libya, despite ongoing security problems, and produces gas mostly for the domestic Libyan market.

Meloni, who took office just three months ago, is the most senior European official to land in oil-rich Libya since the country failed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2021.

The presence of Piantidosi during the visit indicates that immigration is a major concern on Meloni’s visit.