Missed overtaking

“To beat Mercedes we will have to do something extraordinary,” the Ferrari team principal had declared Frederic Vasseur when the gap between the Brackley team and the Maranello team was 50 points. Under the checkered flag of Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi the gap was only three points, an indication of the fact that, as the French manager proudly underlined, the Red team from Zandvoort onwards achieved a clear leap in quality which allowed to Ferrari to collect pole positions, to win in Singapore and to challenge Mercedes’ second place down to the last metre.

In comparison, between 2022 and 2023 Ferrari takes a step back, from second to third in the Constructors’ standings, but the real test for Vasseur management will be 2024 given that this season the French manager could not help but inherit in all respects what was planned by the previous management led by Mattia Binotto.

“The season goal has failed. For three points, Mercedes is runner-up in the Constructors’ Championship and will earn 9 million more from the prize sharing – we read above The print in the article by Stefano Mancini entitled ‘Ferrari, three months to grow up’ – in the last two races there were no points from Sainz, who started 16th yesterday and ended up deep in the back without a hint of reaction. It’s a thought-provoking topic: in the previous races it was Sainz who led the team, until the success in Singapore, the only Grand Prix that Red Bull was unable to get its hands on. The two drivers have opposite driving styles and react accordingly to the behavior of the car. Another reason for winter reflection: race after race, Ferrari got closer to Red Bull. After a shocking start, a long comeback began. The SF-23 from last month is the only single-seater capable of putting some pressure on Red Bull.”

‘Waiting for the real Vasseur’ it is instead the title of Leo Turrini’s editorial on Il Resto del Carlino: “By working on an objectively deficient project, Jean Todt’s compatriot has somehow attempted to right the ship – say the columns of the Emilian newspaper – he partially succeeded, the Red team sent signs of recovery from the summer onwards. Nothing exceptional, but we saw something good. The problem is that a huge leap forward is needed here now. In 2024, Red Bull will start again with 21 wins in 22 races. The technical rules will be identical. Did Vasseur and his engineers, including the new grafts, understand what to do, where to intervene, how to correct the structural limits of the machine? It’s all there. The riders are there, more Leclerc than Sainz, as the world championship finale was designed to demonstrate.”