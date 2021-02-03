The Italian president intends to assign Mario Draghi to form the government

The Italian presidency announced Tuesday evening that President Sergio Mattarella will meet today, Wednesday, the former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, in a meeting during which he is likely to ask him to form a new government to get the country out of a political crisis resulting from the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The presidency said that Mattarella, who by virtue of his constitutional position plays the role of arbiter in the event of a political crisis, has summoned Draghi to a meeting that will be held on Wednesday noon at the Quirinale Palace.

On Tuesday evening, Mattarella expressed his desire for the country to lead a “high-level” government capable of “facing the current serious crises: health, social and economic,” a definition that perfectly matches the qualifications of Draghi, who is credited with saving the eurozone from the debt crisis in 2012.

And while the President of the Republic appealed to all political parties to support the prospective government, he ruled out holding early legislative elections in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic afflicting the country.

The president’s summoning of Draghi came as soon as he confirmed the failure of Conte’s consultations in an attempt to renew his government coalition consisting of the Democratic Party (center-left), the 5-Star Movement (anti-regime) and the small “Italia FIFA” party led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

These consultations were mourned by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Roberto Fico, who was tasked by Mattarella to assess their chances of success.

After his meeting with the President of the Republic on Tuesday evening, Fico said, “I did not notice the existence of a consensus that would guarantee that a majority” of the government would emerge from it.

Draghi is a man known for his discretion, seriousness and determination.

Draghi is a BA in economics and holds a PhD in the same discipline from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the prestigious American university.

Conte was forced to resign last Tuesday and soon realized that he would be unable to form a new parliamentary majority after Renzi’s party withdrew from his government coalition.

The outgoing prime minister continues to conduct daily business in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 88,000 people in the country and caused a deep economic recession.