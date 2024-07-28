Roberto Linguanotto, 81, the pastry chef considered the inventor of the modern Tiramisu, has died. Linguanotto rediscovered and relaunched the dessert while in the 1960s, at the beginning of his career, he was working in a renowned restaurant in the centre of Treviso where the dessert had been created as a variation of the classic zabaglione for men who frequented a nearby brothel, hence the first name Tiramesù.

“I join in mourning the passing of Roberto Linguanotto who marked a turning point in pastry making. Tiramisu today is a culinary excellence recognized throughout the world and the credit for such a success also goes to his mastery as a pastry chef and his desire to make our Venetian delicacy unique and inimitable, bringing Tiramisu to the forefront of national and international desserts”: this is the message of condolence also arrived from the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia upon hearing the news.