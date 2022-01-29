The truck carrying Sergio Mattarella’s furniture from Rome to Palermo received a call mid-morning on Saturday and had to turn around. The Italian parties, unable to reach an agreement after six days of voting and enormous discussions, have had to implore the current head of state to reissue his mandate (seven years) and remain in office. It will be, at least, until there are elections and a less fragmented Parliament is formed. The repetition of Mattarella is a victory for Italy at a very delicate moment in which stability and figures like Mario Draghi will be protected, who will be able to finish his job as head of the Executive. But it is also a tremendous defeat for the parties and for Italian politics, unable to find relief and reach new agreements.

Mattarella (80 years old), if he accepts the proposal, will be the second president of the Republic to repeat in office. And he will do it consecutively to his predecessor, Giorgio Napolitano, who found himself in a similar situation nine years ago. The difference, however, is that this time there has been some parliamentary promotion of his candidacy. The head of state repeated a thousand times that he did not want to reissue his mandate: he did not feel like it and it seemed to him that he was forcing the Constitution too much. But a grassroots movement built from some benches in the last few hours has carried his candidacy on the wing. “It was the only possible solution to have the majority united. If the leaders had to seek unanimity, the only solution was to promote a movement from below to elect Mattarella,” says Stefano Ceccanti, a PD deputy and one of the designers of the plan.

Ennio Flaiano, writer and legendary screenwriter for Federico Fellini, used to say that “the shortest line in Italy between two points is the arabesque”. But the decision, taken in the eighth vote on the sixth day, is also a clear symptom of the comatose state in which his political class finds itself. There are no relays up to the task, ruling class. The historical capacity to reach transalpine agreements is also faltering. The paradox, on the other hand, indicates that the move will allow almost all the games to come out with flying colors and maintain the unusual stability that the country has enjoyed in the last year just when the markets were beginning to get nervous. Mario Draghi, the other favorite option, will be able to continue until the end of the legislature in the Executive to finish the reforms in which he has embarked on the country, on which the arrival of the more than 200,000 million euros that the European Union has allocated to Italy for the post-pandemic period. The Democratic Party has always supported Mattarella and a large part of the right as well. One man, however, leaves the game very touched.

Matteo Salvini, head of the League, is deeply wounded in a process that he entered self-erected in a sort of kingmaker and from which he emerged shorn and as a scarce political leader, without leadership or political vision for the great processes. All the names he proposed were rejected and, in addition, he greatly damaged the public image of two heavyweights of the institutions such as the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, and the head of the secret services, Elisabetta Belloni. He proposed both profiles without sufficient support and under the sole premise that they were “women.” He did a disservice to gender equality in the institutions with his fragile argumentation and exposed, without realizing it, the division that exists within the right-wing coalition (Forza Italia, Liga and Hermanos de Italia), which is left in tatters of this contest.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, no longer hides her distance from the decisions made by Salvini. Mattarella, who meant continuity and moving away from the early elections that the heir to the post-fascist Italian Social Movement party was seeking in this move, was the only option he did not want. Even in his ranks, the contempt for the political worth of the leader of the League on great occasions is no longer concealed. “He is not up to the task. Whenever he thinks he can be decisive, as happened in August 2019 in Papeete, he fucks up”, says a historic member of the Brothers of Italy unceremoniously. The division is complete.

Mario Draghi, the other big name in this long contest, manages to keep his résumé as the superman of the institutions with hardly any scratches. But after a year in which his reign has gone unscathed from the usual stains of the Italian Parliament, he has verified that politics splashes. And also that he will need to weave alliances, strategies and come down from time to time from the ivory tower that they gave him in his country when he consecrated himself as the savior of the euro. Whatever it takes, as he would say. At least if he wants to continue opting to be the head of state in two years, when the 2023 elections clarify the scenario.

Mattarella consecrates himself today as one of the best presidents in the history of the Republic. His second term is not a palace game, but a popular and parliamentary will unusual in Italian skirmishes. Only Giovanni Gronchi in 1955 emerged from a similar wave of parliamentary support. He was a breakaway candidate who was voted for by some Christian Democrat members against the official party line. And little by little they all came together. “It came imposed from below. And the important thing is that Parliament has now found the way”, insists Ceccanti.

The situation since then has changed enormously and reveals an endemic problem. In the so-called First Republic, when the parties were strong, it used to be the presidents who wanted to repeat in office, but the formations prevented them from giving them too much power. Today just the opposite is happening: presidents like Mattarella just want to go home to Palermo to rest, but the parties are unable to replace them and have to stop the moving truck.

