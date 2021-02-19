The new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, obtained the confidence of the House of Representatives with an overwhelming majority, as happened the day before in the Senate, and thus won broad consensus in order to “rebuild” the country affected by a health and economic crisis.

The former European Central Bank president and his team won the support of 535 deputies compared to 56 opponents, while five deputies abstained from voting.

This vote was the last step to legitimize the new government.

Draghi had won the support of 262 senators, compared to forty who opposed granting confidence to him, and two abstentions. “My long career has never been recorded as a moment of such sensitivity and responsibility,” he said.

Draghi, on whom all hopes are pinned to move the economic wheel in the third economy in the eurozone, called before the Senate to “rebuild the countries severely affected by the spread of the virus, promising to combat the epidemic by all means.”

The death toll in Corona in Italy is close to the 100,000 mark, and in 2020 it recorded a significant decline in gross domestic product, amounting to 8.9 percent, which was among the worst in the euro area.

He affirmed that “the primary duty that we all call for, in the first place in my capacity as president of the Council, is to fight the epidemic by various means and save the lives of our citizens” while less than 1.3 million Italians out of a population of 60 million have received the vaccine against Covid-19.