Corriere della Sera: Tonali will undergo treatment for gambling addiction

Italian national football player Sandro Tonali will begin treatment for gambling addiction. This is reported by Corriere della Sera.

According to the publication, the athlete admitted to his relatives that he suffers from gambling addiction. Previously, he and three other national team players were accused of making illegal bets. The charges were brought against Nicola Zalewski, Nicolo Fagioli, as well as Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, who were questioned by prosecutors on Thursday. Law enforcement officials advised the football player to undergo treatment with a psychotherapist.

23-year-old Tonali plays for the English football club Newcastle United. The midfielder has been playing for the Italian national team since 2019.

On September 13, English Premier League (EPL) Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was suspended for five months for betting on sports. According to the BBC, 375 violations were recorded in the Toffolo case between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. The 28-year-old athlete was fined almost 25 thousand euros and disqualified until the end of the 2024/2025 season.