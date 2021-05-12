Autostrade per l’Italia, the company that manages almost 3,000 kilometers of Italian motorways and that the Spanish ACS wants to buy for 10 billion euros together with other partners, earned 49 million euros in the first three months of the year, 28% less compared to the same period of the previous year as a result of restrictions on mobility.

However, in February and March of last year, especially in Italy, the health crisis already began to take its toll on the economy, so it would be necessary to buy the figures with the same period of 2019, in a situation prior to the pandemic . In this case, the fall in profit widens to 66%.

Traffic on its toll roads registered in these first months of the year a decrease of 10.6% compared to last year and 29.1% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Thus, the company’s forecasts point to a global decline in 2021 between 10% and 20% of traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Revenues, mostly from tolls, limited their fall to 1%, to 722 million euros, although if compared to the first three months of 2019 the fall amounts to 19.4%, while the gross result operating (Ebitda) decreased by 18% or 34%, depending on the period with which it is compared.

Autostrade is currently immersed in a modernization plan with which it plans to become in the coming years a group focused on technological innovation, digitization and sustainability of the mobility sector, which has meant an increase of 57% in spending on capital, which amounts to 165 million euros, with a view to creating 2,900 new jobs in this area.

Genoa Bridge

The group’s debt amounted to 8,916 million euros at the end of March, 4% more, while the generation of cash fell during this period by 80%, to 47 million euros, as a result of the cash outflow of almost 80 million for the reconstruction of the Genoa Bridge, which collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people. After this fact, the Italian Government reached an agreement with Atlantia, owner of 88% of Autostrade, to buy the company, considering that the bridge was not in optimal maintenance conditions.

The sale continues its course and the last offer of the Executive headed by Mario Draghi amounts to 9,300 million euros.

In this context, the president of ACS, Florentino Pérez, advanced at the beginning of the year his interest in joining this transaction with the aim of creating an infrastructure giant in Europe, but always with the approval of the Italian Government. At the moment, Atlantia has transferred that this offer is not very solid and the Spanish company is already looking for other alternatives to comply with its growth plan.