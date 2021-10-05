Milestone experts and developers explain why Ride 4’s viral video doesn’t stand out from a real-life motorcycle ride.

Last week, a video focused on a motorcycle video game Italian went viral, garnering over 4 million views on YouTube. The game in question, relaunched by youtuber Joy of Gaming, is Laughs 4 of our local software house Milestone. Ride 4 is based on Unreal Engine 4 and is not a recent release, having been released in 2020 with a next-gen upgrade provided shortly after the original day one.

Expert commentary –

The video captured on PS5 has raised the enthusiasm of fans thanks to a photorealistic rendering that has grafted, in many network users, the doubt that it was not a video game but was a clip shot in the real world. Experts from Digital Foundry they explained that the confusion was dictated by a number of specific factors. “A key component in depicting realism is movement, and the dynamic camera used in the replays in the viral video does a brilliant job of bringing back the sense of speed,” reads the technicians’ explanation. “However, it should be noted that in-game Ride 4 features a much more stable and conventional chamber for purposes of comfort and playability,” they add. “The replay chamber could theoretically be used in-game, but the player may experience disorientation if playing this way for too long due to the speed of the camera movement.” Part of the credit also goes to the first-class “color gradation. Grading on lighting, materials and post-process helps to create realistic results, especially in speed ”.

Milestone’s comment –

Milestone also commented, speaking to GamesRadar +, this growth in popularity which has led to a sudden increase in sales. “It happened years ago with the first Ride, people were wondering if it was real. Now it’s happening again with famous people from the industry commenting, praising it, and it’s just beautiful ”. Caletti told the winning formula for a similar result: “add the lighting, with that beautifully rainy weather, add the realistic setting, and that’s it. Remove one of the ingredients from the recipe and everything stops working ”. Milestone is known for its history on exclusively racing series such as MotoGP, Supercross, MXGP and, finally, Hot Wheels Unleashed, which is enjoying great appreciation among fans of the toy car brand. Among the most popular development studios, the Brianza-based company was acquired by the giant THQ Nordic for a figure of more than 55 million in 2019.