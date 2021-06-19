The Ministry of Health said that the mandatory quarantine requirement for arrivals from the United Kingdom will come into effect next Monday.

And Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook: “Today I signed a new decree that allows entry (expats) from the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan,” provided they have a green permit.

The minister explained that the green permit is a health certificate that proves that the traveler has received the vaccination or that he has recovered from his infection with “Covid” or shows the negativeness of the test he underwent.

Speranza said that arrivals from the United Kingdom, where the “delta” mutant is most contagious, will have to undergo a five-day quarantine and take a Covid test.

It also extended the ban on entering the national territory to include travelers from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Italy expects an increase in the number of tourists this summer to try to revive the tourism sector, which accounts for about 14 percent of GDP and has been greatly affected by the pandemic.

The country intends to cancel the requirement to wear masks abroad, during the first half of July, according to several government officials.

In Italy, more than 44 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been given so far. About 15 million people, more than 27 percent of the population over the age of 12, have been vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.