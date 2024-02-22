Milan fashion week has started without one of its most famous regulars. The influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni has been absent, for now, from the front row of the Milanese fashion shows, traditionally one of the key events on her agenda since her days as a style blogger, while rumors of a separation with her husband grow in Italy, the singer Fedez. The country's press, which has been talking for some time about a crisis between the couple, suggests that the two have ended their relationship, after five years of marriage, and he has abandoned the luxurious new penthouse where they lived in Milan with his two children.

The marriage, known in the transalpine country as the Ferragnez, a word game launched by themselves that combines their surnames, had become the most popular couple on the network, with their own television series that reviews the day-to-day life of their relationship (it has two seasons on Prime Video), a documentary that details her story and hundreds of publications on social networks that describe her daily life. But that union is faltering, at least according to the portal Dagospiawhich this Thursday, February 22, published that the singer had left the marital home last Sunday, information supported by the main Italian media, such as The Republic either Il Corriere della Serain the absence of official confirmation from the protagonists of the story.

The press suggests that one of the possible causes of the separation would be the disappointment that Ferragni feels about her husband's attitude, who is going through one of his worst moments in the media after the scandals of the dubious charity of his companies. Apparently, the rapper would have blamed Ferragni for the fact that the judicial vicissitudes he is facing are also harming his business and image. The influencer is being investigated by the Milan Prosecutor's Office for fraud aggravated by the alleged charity work linked to the sale of several products that she launched, including her personal brand, in other firms, such as pandoro ―typical Christmas sweet― from Balocco, the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs or the Trudi doll.

Accustomed to broadcasting their lives live on their social media profiles, the couple has not published images in which they appear together for weeks. When the scandal of the pandoro —for which she was fined just over a million euros—, Fedez published some videos in which he attacked the journalists who dealt with the case, while Chiara uploaded a video to her networks in which she apologized for having committed “a communication error.” The singer has also slipped several times that he and his wife represent two different entities and his charity campaigns are not connected. Furthermore, according to the newspaper The RepublicFedez would have repeatedly expressed his irritation with the manager of his wife, Fabio Maria Damato, also investigated by the prosecutor's office and whom the singer holds responsible for the media disaster of the Instagram lady. The same newspaper, which cites sources close to the influencerpoints out that Ferragni has seen these outbursts from her husband as a “lack of tact” and is upset because she has always remained by the singer's side in several controversies in which he has been involved, and paralyzed a large part of his career. to accompany him during his stay in the hospital and recovery after his operation due to a tumor.

Ferragni is scheduled to attend a live television interview next Sunday, March 3, for the popular program Che time che fa, which will be the first time he speaks in public after months of silence. Although the influencer has used its networks againafter a few weeks away, has considerably reduced the volume of her publications, which are practically limited to images of her with her children, and has restricted user comments, to avoid criticism and negative messages.

Ferragni and Fedez have been married for five years. They said “I do” in September 2018, in a lavish ceremony held in Noto (Sicily), which became the wedding of the year in Italy, after a massive proposal during his concert. At that time they were already parents of their first child, Leone, born in March of that year. Three years later, in 2021, their second daughter, Vittoria, was born. Social networks are flooded with many videos of the family's daily life.

The couple met in 2016, when they met at an event. It caught his attention Matilda, Chiara's dog, and her particular style, and she was enthralled by her sense of humor. Shortly after, he wrote a song in which he said: “Chiara Ferragni's dog has a Vuitton bow tie and a collar with more shine than an Elton John jacket.” She found it funny and uploaded a video to Snapchat humming the lyrics. He responded with a comment: “Chiara, lemon?” (Chiara, shall we make out?). From there they began to write to each other more and more often until they started dating. Both were already well known in their respective fields, but since they became a couple their fame grew even more and they became one of the most influential duos in the world of fashion. Until the reputation problems of the influencer, the two presented themselves as a package indissoluble.

The couple has shared through their social networks and the Prime Video series The Ferragnez their life together, from the birth and growth of their two children to the tumor that Fedez suffered, or Ferragni's experience as co-presenter of the popular Sanremo song festival last year. Controversy also broke out in the broadcast when Fedez kissed the singer Rosa Chemical, who was competing in the festival, on stage. From there, rumors of crisis arose, since Ferragni was upset because her husband had monopolized all the attention that belonged to her at that moment, although the protagonists later clarified what happened in a special episode of their television series. “A part of me came out that I'm not proud of,” he said then. “You can't take him anywhere,” she pointed out without giving it much importance.