The young Elly Schlein wins the primary elections of the Democratic Party by surprise and promises to be “a problem” for the Conservative Government
The Italian left has turned to the antithesis of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to lead the opposition to the right-wing government, reactivate the progressive vote and try to dream of recovering power in the medium term. The chosen one is Elly Schlein, who won by surprise the primary elections held on Sunday for the Democratic Party
