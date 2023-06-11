A 71-year-old man got into a car parked in Piazza San Babila in Milan after six in the afternoon on Sunday, November 18, 2007. The guy, loved and hated then in equal measure, proclaimed the birth of a new party in Italy. Silvio Berlusconi, inventor of almost all the political phenomena of modern Italy, pulled out of his hat that afternoon an artifact called Il Popolo della libertà, the fusion of the entire spectrum of the right, including the most radical wing coming from the embers of the fascism, then represented by Gianfranco Fini’s National Alliance. It is true that they ruled Italy together since 1994, but in that car, in what later became known as the predellino’s speech (because of the little step on which he leaned), Berlusconi wanted to explore how far symbiosis could go. Almost 16 years later, everything continues to revolve around that idea of ​​confluence. Also now, in the rest of Europe.

Italy was always an extraordinary political laboratory. And today Rome is trying to put into orbit outside its borders the almost organic alliance between the center-right and the radical right. Or what is the same today, between the European People’s Party (EPP) and the universe of Giorgia Meloni, who also chairs the European Conservative and Reformist (ECR) group in Europe. A formula that seeks to be exported to countries like Spain, where Vox and PP will need to resort to it if they want to govern after July 23. But it is also the script for what could come after the European elections in June 2024, where both universes seek an alliance that will allow the eviction of the majority socialist party that elected the European Commission of Ursula von der Leyen and then excluded the extreme right. of institutional charges.

The then foreign minister and leader of the National Alliance, Gianfranco Fini (left), jokes with Berlusconi in a parliamentary session.

The main promoters of this pact are Meloni herself, Antonio Tajani, coordinator of Forza Italia and vice-president of the EPP, and Manfred Weber, president of the EPP. The German, who was already in Rome during the electoral campaign to bless the alliance between his party’s affiliate in Italy and the extreme right, returned to the Italian capital this week and continued working on the pact’s seams. If last September it already seemed to him that there was no problem in going hand in hand with Meloni, today there are even more reasons to push for an alliance that works in Italy. “Ultras? Our party is conservative, a classic right. The fit with the PPE is not an anomaly. It is much more natural than the current alliance with the European socialists”, points out a deputy and senior member of the Brothers of Italy.

The understanding between both universes is already a fact in Finland, where the moderate right negotiated with the ultras of the Finns Party. A plan that responds fundamentally to the need to grow ECR since the parties that make up the EPP do not govern in any of the six countries with the greatest weight (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands). Implementation, in any case, will not be easy. The political scientist Giovanni Orsina believes that it is essential to remember that the power scheme is not the same in each country. In Italy Meloni’s party is the strong party, while in Europe it would be the weak party. And in places like Poland, the two parties are deeply at odds. Orsina points out: “The operation exists. The idea is there. But between now and next year there is a lot to do. You have to see what happens in the elections in Spain, check if the PP needs Vox there. That would already be a point in favor. And we have to wait for the elections in Poland at the end of the year. Because there the PP and the conservatives represent radically opposed poles. And that is a fundamental key to the question.”

Spain and Poland, then, will be fundamental in the project. But you also have to convince the liberal group, that it is not clear that they wanted to participate in a post-election device of this type. The numbers indicated by the polls do not show great movements in the balance of power. The composition of the European Parliament is largely at stake in five countries, which are assigned half of the seats: Germany (96), France (79), Italy (76), Spain (59) and Poland (52). Together they add up to a total of 362 seats, of the 705 that the chamber has in Strasbourg. “We will have to see the numbers, but it is necessary for the Liberals to join the project, of course. There is a wave of right-wing in Europe. Berlusconi has asked that this option be explored ”, they point out in the leadership of Forza Italia.

The data from the polls grouped in Europe Elects are not optimistic and speak rather of a repetition of the current scheme in the European Parliament. Stefano Ceccanti, a former representative of the Democratic Party in Italy and professor of Constitutional Law, believes that the Socialists will hardly have a worse result than in the 2019 elections. “Beyond the Spanish case, which has been an anomaly, the Socialists have done badly since long ago in the European elections. If they lose a point in Spain but recover it in Germany, where they did very badly, don’t expect a big change. I think they will lose two or three deputies at most and they will continue to be the second group. There may be some fragmentation and the majority will expand, but without kicking anyone out. In other words, it could be that they add Meloni’s group to the current majority. But little else.”

The immediate temptation is to look to the Identity and Democracy group if the results are not enough. But in this family, represented in Italy by Matteo Salvini’s League, there is also the National Rally of Marine Le Pen and the Germans of Alternatives for Germany. Both parties represent a red line for the PPE, they point from Forza Italia to this newspaper. And, furthermore, they would generate incompatibilities that are difficult to overcome, such as that of Le Pen and the party of the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The result of Spain will be very important, they think in Meloni’s match, to see if this trend of change continues. But, above all, to advance in the normalization of the parties that make up the ECR group through subsidiaries such as Vox, which aspire to definitively enter the institutions and end the sanitary cordon imposed in most countries, except in Italy.

