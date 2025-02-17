Italian Jesper Karlsen (Fraglia Vela Riva) has proclaimed absolute champion of the 35º Palamós International Optimist Trophy and Spain has revalidated the title as the winner of the 19th Nations Cup. In this way, Karlsen will register his name the permanent Vila Trophy of Palamós Optimist Trophy breaking a streak of four consecutive Spanish victories, since from the German Carl Krause that won it in 2020, in the following years the absolute winners were the Catalan Daniel García de La Casa (2022), the Balearic Hugo Rodríguez (2023) and the Catalan Iker Múgica (2024).

The wind returned the absent protagonist From this last day of the Girona regatta, and despite two attempts by the Regattas Committee, which advanced the departure time at 9.30 am, the fleet went to the field of regattas twice, but the wind did not blow With sufficient intensity so that no more manga could be played, so the championship was completed with only three disputed tests.

Karlsen, which this year has been bronze in the Optimist European Championshipconfirmed his favorite vitola taking the first position, followed by the Italian Francesco Colotto (CN Marina Di Carrara) and the Frenchman Hugues Willot (EV Cherbourg), who were who accompanied him on the podium in second and third position respectively.

Karlsen with the permanent Vila de Palamós trophy as an absolute winner



Alfred Farré





The fourth position was for the first Spaniard, the Catalan Juan Lleonart (CN el Balís)which closed the championship having won two of the three played magicians, but as a fourth cannot be held and the discard was entering, he stayed with the honey on the lips two points of the podium. Tied with Lleonart, French French Clara Zunquin (Rates de Royan), best girl and winner in the women’s category was qualified in fifth position.









And from there they closed the top ten the Catalan Lluc Garcés (CN L’Acale). sixth; the Swedish Alexander Forssen, seventh, the Balearic Dani Capa (CN s’estanyol), eighth; The Croatian and European Champion Vita Erceg, Ninth and the Alicante Alejandro Valero (RCR Alicante), tenth.

As for 19th Nations Cup, which rewards the country with the best score of its first four representatives, Spain reign again taking the title thanks to the scores of Juan Lleonart, Lluc Garcés, Dani Campa and Alejandro Valero, who added 52 points for the 59 of Italy and 65 of France.

The winner of the Xavier Ribera trophy, for the best local farmist of the CN Cost Martinet to the youngest regatist was for the Polish Karol Grzes, 8 years old, delivered by the Councilor for Sports, Yolanda Aguilar.

The mayor of Palamós, Lluís Puig participated in the awards ceremony; the Councilor for Sports, Yolanda Aguilar; the territorial secretary of Sports of the Generalitat, Narcís Casasa; the vice president of the Diputació de Girona, Maria Puig; the president of the Catalan Federation of Vela, Josep Maria Isern; The sports vice president of CN Costa Brava-Vela Palamós, Miquel Aviñó, and the president of Aecio, Joaquín Valero.