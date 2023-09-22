The group said in the statement, which was issued recently, that its investment in the Bank of Alexandria is considered one of its best investments in the world, and that it intends to pump more investments into the Egyptian market.

Since last February, news has been circulating about the Italian group considering buying the Egyptian government’s 20 percent stake in the capital of the Bank of Alexandria, but last June, Reuters revealed that the Ministry of Finance had invited banks to submit offers to obtain an advisory role in selling their stake in the bank, which is what happened. He gave an indication that Egypt might sell this stake to a party other than Intesa San Paolo.

In 2006, the Italian group bought an 80 percent stake in the Bank of Alexandria.

Egypt is seeking to sell shares in a group of government companies in order to obtain dollar liquidity in light of the severe financial crisis the country is suffering from.