FANUC, a company operating in the field of robotics, numerical control and industrial automation, today inaugurated the first edition of the FANUC Olympics, an industrial robotics competition aimed at the world of technical and professional schools. Sponsored by ANIPLA, Assolombarda, the Ucimu Foundation, the Lombardy Region, SIRI and WorldSkills, the event offers pairs of students from the 13 upper secondary schools selected by FANUC a unique opportunity for field training through the execution of exercises aligned with high international standards. Two days of tests and practical tests on robotic cells which, on May 23rd, will culminate with the awarding of the three best Robot System Integrator teams. The winners will have direct access to the WorldSkills Italy 2023 championships in Bolzano (September 28-30), a competition from which the team that will represent Italy at the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 world championships will be selected.

“We are really proud to have launched the first edition of our Olympics. This competition is yet another testament to our commitment to nurturing the future of automation and bridging the skilled labor shortage that still exists in our country, ranging from robotic engineers to software analysts and designers,” commented Marco Delaini, Managing Director of FANUC Italy. “Engaging students in exciting robotics and design competitions allows us to stimulate technological innovation and prepare the new generations who will shape the evolution of the sector and who, we hope, will facilitate the path towards progress and economic recovery. These guys represent the future of automation in our country and we want to prepare them in the best possible way to face the scenarios of the near future”.

“I have always thought that children are the true heritage of a community and schools are the space where creativity is expressed,” said Marco Alparone, Vice President of the Lombardy Region during today’s conference. “Lombardy Region will always be by their side as a land of innovation, research and training. We need young people, we need a policy capable of intercepting their wishes, we need training that knows how to innovate and FANUC is a company that has understood that we need to invest in young people, more than in robots. Robots cannot ignore children and the intelligence and creativity of human beings. Creativity and innovative thinking therefore: the FANUC Olympics were born with this spirit and we intend to make them ours in Lombardy and bring them throughout Italy”.