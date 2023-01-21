Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Italian rider, Emmanuel Gudiano, was crowned champion of the President’s Cup for show jumping, in its twelfth edition, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, which was held yesterday evening, Friday.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Honorary President of the Championship, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, organizer of the tournament under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, witnessed the competitions and crowned the winners, Patrick Aoun, Regional Director of Longines, sponsor of the championship cup, and Saeed Al Muhairi, Director of the Specific Sports Department of the Council. Abu Dhabi Sports Club, and Khaled Ali Al Junaibi, Director of the Tournament, in the presence of a number of members of the Equestrian Federation Council, Amal Al Sayegh, Ahmed Amin Al Shorafa and Khalil Ibrahim Murad, a group of event guests, and a large audience of show jumping enthusiasts.

The cup competition came with the specifications of the two rounds, and its course was designed with barriers that reached a height of (160) cm, the highest limit in international and Olympic jumping competitions. In its first round, 32 male and female riders participated, of whom 8 succeeded in crossing to the second round, and two knights performed cleanly without penalty points. And a knight with one penalty point for exceeding the allowed time, and five knights with 4 penalty points each.

The second round resulted in the victory of the Italian rider, Emmanuel Gudiano, the last participant (No. 8), accompanied by his horse «Shallo» (14 years old), ending the tour with a dazzling display, free of errors, and in a breathtakingly fast time, and he decided to win the precious title and reached only 42.56 seconds. Thus, Emmanuel’s victory becomes the second for the Italian jumping riders, and their first victory was achieved by the knight Paolo Baini in the sixth edition of the championship in 2017.

The Irish rider Billy Tommy, participant No. (7) and penultimate, finished the second round without a mistake, with the horse “Chat Boot ED” (15 years old), at a time of 44.81 seconds, and he was crowned with the silver runner-up cup, and the German rider David Weil crowned the bronze cup. Participant No. (4) accompanied by his horse «My Prince Fa Dorbhit» (11 years old), and intended to record the best possible time, free of penalty points in the second round, to which he was presented with 4 penalty points in the first round, so he had what he wanted, and succeeded in His effort, and completed the second round without error in a lightning and very fast time, and the best, reaching 41.67 seconds.

The fourth place was won by the Latvian knight Kristaps Nirtinks with the horse “Quinter”, the owner of the first and second places in the qualifying competition, and the best results of the Arab knights ranked fifth, and the Syrian knight Amr Hamsho scored it with the horse “Vagabon” (14 years old), with 4 penalty points in the first round, Of our knights, only two knights participated, Abdullah Hamid and Ali Al-Jahuri, and their efforts ended in the first round.

The holder of the title of the eleventh edition, the Irish rider, Shane Brain, participated in the horse “Z Seven Ipswich” (15 years old), but he preferred to withdraw in the first round, and save the effort of “Ipswich” for what was to come.

The competitions of the second day of the championship concluded with the competition of the two stages of the second category, with the specifications of the two stages on hurdles with a height of (130) cm, and our knight Muhammad Shafi Al-Rumaithi won with the mare “Sibalia”, with a time of the second stage of 21.06 seconds, and snatched the victory from among the 81 participants in it, 7 of them They only succeeded in completing the second stage without error, and our young knight Ali Ahmed Al-Junaibi and the horse “Doklahoma VDL” were crowned with the second place award, and he finished the second stage in a time of 21.18 seconds, and the third place award went to the young Syrian knight Osama Al-Zabibi and the horse “Flash Gordon” and the time 22.62 seconds.

Emirates jumping riders in the junior category dominated the first six places, in an international competition, with the specifications of one round at (110) cm hurdles, and 19 riders from the Emirates, Canada, Iraq, Britain, Romania, Egypt, Jordan, and India competed, and 7 of them completed The round went without error, and the prize for the first place was won by the cub, Saleh Mufarrej Al-Karbi, and the mare, “Super Trooper.” The second, the rider, Mabkhout Owaida Al-Karbi, with the mare, “Gersina.” The third, our jockey, the cub, Muhammad Saeed Al-Ghurair, and the horse, “Icarus.”

The victory in the first international competition for riders in the “Juniors” category was won by the Syrian rider, Laith Gharib, with the wonderful mare, “Elite de Ponts.” The Omani knight, the legacy of Tamim Al-Mahrouqi and the horse, “Extreme Avray AA”, came in second place, and the Syrian rider, Aya Hamsho, won the third place. With the mare “De la Presse”, the competition came with the specifications of one round on hurdles with a height of (125) cm, and 32 knights of the “Juniors” category competed in it, 9 of whom succeeded in completing the round without error.