The stereotype of Italian culture cannot exist without great food, beautiful supercars, beautiful landscapes and old Fiats, Alfas and Lancias. Policymakers would like to remove the latter category from the street scene. The Italian government would like residents to hand in their old cars and buy a new electric car. And preferably one made in Italy.

Financial Times saw a plan by the Italian government to use 930 million euros this year to subsidize EVs. Italians with a low income and a car from before 2001 could receive 13,750 euros in pocket money when they exchange their car for an EV. A total of 11 million cars driving around in Italy have the old Euro 2 emission standard or lower. Italy has one of the oldest fleets in Europe.

Italy is lagging behind in EVs

By 2023, only 3 percent of new cars sold in Italy would be fully electric. In the Netherlands, for example, the percentage was 30.8 percent. In previous years, 80 percent of the select group of Italian EV buyers bought a car produced abroad. Policymakers are also considering a way to encourage the purchase of Italian EVs.

The Italian government gets the money for the subsidy on EVs from the automotive fund of the previous government. The country's previous leaders set aside 8.7 billion euros for the domestic car industry. It was still there so you might as well use it, right? Nice to know: Italy still has an outstanding public debt of 3.1 trillion euros (3,100 billion) with the EU.