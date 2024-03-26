Who knows if Tesla will never decide to establish part of its production in Italy. According to what emerges from the latest rumors, however, some negotiations are underway between the giant led by Elon Musk and the Meloni-led government relating to the potential construction of celectric trucks and vans right in Italy: these rumors were relaunched by Il Sole 24 Ore, speaking of contacts that have been going on for several months now, not without some hitches.

Negotiations underway

We have known the government and in particular the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo for some time Ursus is pushing to convince a second car manufacturer in addition to Stellantis to invest in Italy for production. And the first choice seems to have fallen right on Teslawhich in Europe currently only has one Gigafactory in Germany, precisely on the outskirts of Berlin.

Not just Tesla

Certain, it's not just the American giant in the running: the same newspaper explains how these talks with Tesla have been going on since last summer in step with those that are continuing with three Chinese giants the likes of BYD, Great Wall Motors and Chery Automobile. Among the three, the most convinced seems to be the latter, with whom the dialogue has entered a more advanced stage especially in the last month after a series of inspections in former industrial areas of the South as possible locations.

Confirmations from Urso

Just under a month ago, Urso himself had opened up about the negotiations between the Italian government and Tesla: “We have long started discussions with car manufacturers in other countries, not only Eastern but also Western. Do you know that in Germany they rejected the expansion of the Tesla plant, we have also been talking to them for months“the words of the minister.