The Scientific and Technical Committee under the Italian government announced the need to extend the emergency regime in force in the country from the end of January 2020 to July 31 of this year. This was announced on Tuesday, April 20, by the official representative of the committee, President of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) Silvio Bruzaferro.

According to him, given the current overload of territorial and hospital services and possible scenarios for the development of the epidemiological situation, he supported the government’s intention to extend the emergency regime. A spokesperson for the committee noted that such a measure would “contribute to the implementation of restrictive measures and the maintenance of the vaccination campaign,” reports “RIA News“.

In an emergency mode, all major decisions related to containing the spread of COVID-19 and overcoming the consequences of the pandemic are promptly made by the Italian government without mandatory parliamentary approval.

The final decision on this issue will be made at one of the next meetings of the government of the republic.

On April 20, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano, during a visit to Tomsk, said that the Italian authorities may lift the current restrictions on the entry of tourists due to the coronavirus this summer.

On April 16, Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced the gradual lifting from April 26 of the quarantine restrictions imposed due to the situation with the coronavirus. In the meantime, there are strict restrictions in the country: entertainment and sports facilities, bars and restaurants, museums, theaters and cinemas are closed.

According to data Ministry of Health of Italy, from April 5 to April 11 in the country there was a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 – 160.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to the previous week from 210.8 cases. However, the ministry warned, the figures are still far from safe levels.