The Italian Giorgio Parisi won the Nobel Prize in physics
The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded this morning to the Italian Giorgio Parisi together with the Japanese Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann. The prize was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences “for innovative contributions to the understanding of complex physical systems”.
Giorgio Parisi – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physics – discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems. pic.twitter.com/ggdbuauwcY
– The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021
