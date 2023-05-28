Ex-head of KFOR Mini: UAF counteroffensive cannot be large-scale due to lack of weapons

The alleged counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) cannot be large-scale due to the lack of weapons, which the West delivers to Kyiv with delays. This was stated by the former commander of the International Security Forces in Kosovo under the auspices of NATO (KFOR), retired General Fabio Mini, reports TASS.

He suggested that the political activity of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was caused by the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “This is not very consistent with the assurances that they are winning the war and only want support in the form of aircraft,” the ex-head of KFOR explained.

In his opinion, Western countries make “a lot of promises” to the republic, backing them up with little deed or doing it for the long term. For example, a promise to teach [украинских] pilots flying F-16 fighters or other NATO aircraft in the United States or elsewhere is an investment in the future that has nothing to do with the impending counteroffensive,” Mini added.

Earlier, the Telegraph reported on the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to replenish their ranks before the counteroffensive through large-scale mobilization. It is noted that the Ukrainian army is still short of people who, according to officials, play a key role in the offensive.